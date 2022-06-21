Contreras Fire 'boxed in' after charring nearly 25K acres

TUCSON (KVOA) — The lightning sparked Contreras Fire is now 50 percent contained. The fire started June 11 and has charred 24,761 acres west of Sells.
Driving down State Route 86 you can see several small, break away fires on the north side of Kitt Peak. Some of the fires have made it to the valley. Flames are visible from the road. Fire officials say they expected erratic wind gusts to push the fire into open grasses and brush in the lower elevations.
"The Bureau of Land Management says they were able to get an upper hand on the fire Monday night," said Kevin Wilson with the Bureau of Land Management. "Last night we did a firing operation to remove fuel between the mountain and a holding feature which is a road system and this was successful. so basically we've been able to tie this fire in so it's in a box, essentially."
On Kitt Peak, fire crews are mopping up and assessing the condition of the famed observatory.
The observatory says it looks like the famed telescopes have not been severely damaged. But the fire burned four support buildings.
It will definitely set scientific research at the observatory back.
"Right now, we're focused on what it's going to take to recover," said Lori Allen, Director of Mid-Scale Observatories with NOIRLab at Kitt Peak. "We know we have a long and methodical set of tasks before us to understand the damage on the mountain and how we can power things back up safely so we can begin to work again."