Contreras fire 40% contained, burns more than 20,300 acres

TUCSON (KVOA) — A drive down State Route 86 shows just how close the Contreras Fire is burning to the highway.

A huge plume of smoke envelopes the Kitt Peak Observatory, with smaller plumes unfurling on the mountain beneath it.

"The fire made a significant push yesterday up to the northeast up toward highway 86 and the Pan Tak Community," said Kevin Wilson, Planning and Operations Training with the Bureau of Land Management.

Pan Tak and Kitt Peak have already been evacuated.

Monday was expected to be the hottest and driest day for fire crews. They are also concerned lightning, which ignited the Contreras Fire, could spark more fires in the area.

Fire crews are trying to mitigate that risk.

"We're anticipating a firing operation to protect the communities and the ranch properties," Wilson said. "That may happen today if the fire comes down the hill. We have a lot of resources committed to this, including aircraft."

The Contreras Fire has burned 20,360 acres since it was sparked by lightning June 11. The fire is 40% contained.

There are 20 telescopes on Kitt Peak. So far, it does not appear any of the telescopes have sustained severe damage. Lori Allen, the director of Midscale Observatories Program and Noir Lab at Kitt Peak said scientists and personnel have not had the chance to return to the observatory to check the damage.

"Even if the telescopes are unscathed, the fire will slow down programs and scientific research at the observatory," Allen said. "We have a pretty long road to recovery ahead of us. There's no power on the site right now so before we can do much of anything we'll have to work to restore power. It's likely to be some weeks."