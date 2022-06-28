Parts of Santa Cruz and Cochise County are waking up active this morning with heavy rain being the biggest threat and a few showers could develop to the north so stay storm alert.
Areas to the south and southeast are starting the morning off cloudy with a few showers and that will slow things down today if the clouds don't clear out quickly enough. At this time, the best coverage will be to the south and west of Tucson and storms will fire up as early as 12 PM/1 PM. Temperatures will heat up into the low triple digits for the hottest spots with overnight lows back in the 60s and 70s.
Heavy rain and flooding will be the biggest impact today so always remember to turn around, don't drown! Other impacts include wind gusts around 40 mph, small hail, blowing dust and lightning. We'll continue to keep a close eye on recently burned areas as flash flooding, debris flow and erratic wind will be a concern in those spots. Continue to stay storm alert each afternoon and download our mobile weather app!
Thanks to the active Monsoon so far, temperatures will continue to sit right around or below average with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. It will remain active into early July with a chance for isolated storms on the 4th of July!
Don't forget to pick up your FREE rain gauge at the following locations:
- Today: A few P.M. storms (30%). High: 100°
- Tonight: A few storms before 11 PM (30%). Low: 77°
- Tomorrow: Scattered P.M. storms (40%). High: 101°