Construction causing downtown delays and detours for Sun Tran bus stops

  • Updated
sun-tran

Sun Tran detours 

TUCSON (KVOA) - Starting today at 6:00 a.m. there will be several bus stop changes and detours in the downtown area. 

The temporary adjustment is due to utility work performed by Century Link at the intersection of Sixth Avenue & Toole Avenue.

The closed stops are as follows:

 Routes 2 &12

CLOSED stops:

•Alameda & Grossetta

•Church & Pennington

•Church & Ochoa

•Main & Simpson

•Main & 17th Street

Route 3 Westbound

CLOSED stops:

• Alameda & Grossetta

•Alameda & Court

 Routes 19, 21 & 22

CLOSED stops:

•Toole Avenue & 7th Avenue

• Alameda & Grossetta

•Alameda & Court

    Routes 1,6,7,8 & 25

CLOSED stops:

•Alameda & Grossetta

•Church & Pennington

    Routes 4, 10 & 16

CLOSED stops:

•Toole Avenue & 7th Avenue

Express Route 101X, 103X & 109X

CLOSED stops:

• Alameda & Grossetta

• Sixth Avenue & Pennington

Express Route 102X AM ONLY

CLOSED stops:

• Toole Avenue & 7th Avenue

• Sixth Avenue & Pennington

Express Route 104X & 108X-AM ONLY

CLOSED stops:

• Alameda & Grossetta

• Church & Pennington

Express Route 105X

CLOSED stops:

• Toole Avenue & 7th Avenue

• Sixth Avenue & Pennington

• Alameda & Grossetta

• Alameda & Court Ave

Express Route 107X

CLOSED stops:

  • Toole Avenue & 7th Avenue
  • Sixth Avenue & Pennington
  • Church & Pennington

Express Route 110X

CLOSED stops:

  • Alameda & Grossetta

Detours are expected to last until the end of the month. 

Click here for a complete detour map.

