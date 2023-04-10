Construction causing downtown delays and detours for Sun Tran bus stops

TUCSON (KVOA) - Starting today at 6:00 a.m. there will be several bus stop changes and detours in the downtown area.
The temporary adjustment is due to utility work performed by Century Link at the intersection of Sixth Avenue & Toole Avenue.
The closed stops are as follows:
Routes 2 &12
CLOSED stops:
•Alameda & Grossetta
•Church & Pennington
•Church & Ochoa
•Main & Simpson
•Main & 17th Street
Route 3 Westbound
CLOSED stops:
• Alameda & Grossetta
•Alameda & Court
Routes 19, 21 & 22
CLOSED stops:
•Toole Avenue & 7th Avenue
• Alameda & Grossetta
•Alameda & Court
Routes 1,6,7,8 & 25
CLOSED stops:
•Alameda & Grossetta
•Church & Pennington
Routes 4, 10 & 16
CLOSED stops:
•Toole Avenue & 7th Avenue
Express Route 101X, 103X & 109X
CLOSED stops:
• Alameda & Grossetta
• Sixth Avenue & Pennington
Express Route 102X AM ONLY
CLOSED stops:
• Toole Avenue & 7th Avenue
• Sixth Avenue & Pennington
Express Route 104X & 108X-AM ONLY
CLOSED stops:
• Alameda & Grossetta
• Church & Pennington
Express Route 105X
CLOSED stops:
• Toole Avenue & 7th Avenue
• Sixth Avenue & Pennington
• Alameda & Grossetta
• Alameda & Court Ave
Express Route 107X
CLOSED stops:
- Toole Avenue & 7th Avenue
- Sixth Avenue & Pennington
- Church & Pennington
Express Route 110X
CLOSED stops:
- Alameda & Grossetta
Detours are expected to last until the end of the month.
Click here for a complete detour map.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE