Constable election fraud case moving forward in Cochise county

BISBEE, Az. - Brent Kusama attempted to run to be a constable in Cochise county but instead he has been officially indicted by a state grand jury and will face multiple felonies including filing false documents.
He has been indicted on 11 felonies including eight counts of filing a false instrument. This stems from false signatures that he is accused of providing the county to get on the ballot in Cochise county.
He dropped out of the race before officially being added to the ballot.
Melissa Wirthlin has been the Constable covering Sierra Vista for a few years and earlier this year was the first time she was potentially going to see a contested election for that position.
During an election process the candidates are allowed to examine the signatures gathered by their opponents. Both candidates took this option and Wirthlin found discrepancies with the signatures gathered by her potential opponent.
Wirthlin said, "We decided it was best to go to the office where you can look at the actual signatures on the computer at the electors office. We started to notice the difference so we had to bring it to someone's attention."
Kusama submitted 263 signatures and only 89 were deemed valid.
After the large number of false signatures were found, investigations were started by the county and the state into those signatures submitted by Kusama and just two weeks ago he was formally indicted by the state court.
Wirthlin is happy that the state and county are pushing forward with the indictment because she does not want to see anything else like this happen in the future of Cochise county.
"I guess maybe coming from my position from law enforcement I was a little dismayed. I always like to do everything as ethically and morally as possible. So this whole thing is a little disheartening. I'm new to the whole political process. So I didn't feel comfortable about all of this."
Kusama is scheduled to be arraigned in July in Cochise county.