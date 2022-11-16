 Skip to main content
Conde's closing performance is "on point"

Sunnyside quarterback Deion Conde threw for a career-high 379 yards and 6 touchdowns in his final high school game

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Deion Conde saved his best for last.

Sunnyside's four-year starting quarterback threw for 379 yards and six touchdowns in his final high school football game. The Blue Devils beat Flowing Wells 47-0 to close out a 7-3 season.

Conde had 14 touchdown passes to just three interceptions in Sunnyside's last three games. The Blue Devils won all three.

Deion Conde (22) with QB coach

Sunnyside quarterback Deion Conde (8) started 30 games over three-full and one COVID-shortened season

The south side program improved every season under Conde who was handed the ball by former head coach Glenn Posey as a freshman back in 2019. The Blue Devils finished that season 3-7. They played just one game in the COVID-19-ravaged 2020 season although Conde did throw five touchdown passes in a 49-17 win over the Caballeros. Sunnyside went 5-4 on the field in 2021.

Conde's overall record as starting quarterback at Sunnyside was 16-14. He threw for 4,758 yards and 60 touchdowns. He also ran for one score during his senior year, which was highlighted at the very beginning with a season-opening win over district-rival Desert View in the Coaches for Charity Kickoff Classic.

News 4 Tucson's David Kelly chats with outgoing Sunnyside quarterback Deion Conde about his four-year career leading the Blue Devils.

