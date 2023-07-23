Concert canceled after Phoenix's extreme heat causes equipment to malfunction

 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pima
and north central Santa Cruz Counties through 445 PM MST...

At 358 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles west of Sonoita, or 15 miles east of Tubac, moving southwest at
10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Tubac, Amado and Madera Canyon.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 19 between mile markers 21 and 27.
Route 82 between mile markers 28 and 29.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Concert canceled after Phoenix's extreme heat causes equipment to malfunction

TALKING-STICK

PHOENIX — A metal concert was canceled Saturday night after the Valley's extreme heat impacted the band's equipment.

Disturbed tweeted just before 7 p.m. that the show was being rescheduled. It was being held at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix.

Saturday's high was 116 degrees, and it was the Valley's 23rd consecutive day with highs of at least 110 degrees.

The band's frontman David Draiman tweeted he was "devastated" after none of their equipment would power up.

Earlier in the week, fans expressed concerns about the unbearable heat outside and inside a Morgan Wallen concert at Chase Field. Fans said some concessions were out of water and many people left early, unable to bear the heat despite the roof being closed.

Matthew Allison was at the Wallen concert:

"Your shirt was wet, everything was wet," he said. "People there were using pizza boxes or nacho containers, everybody was fanning everybody trying to cool down when we got there.”

Allison is a regular concertgoer and frequents Chase Field. He said Wednesday night's experience was unprecedented.

“The experience in the facility was not good," Allison said.

A Diamondbacks spokesperson released the following statement in response to concerns raised about the conditions inside the venue:

“In preparation of the record temperatures, we began running air conditioning throughout the facility at 7 a.m. before Wednesday night’s concert and will run it at its highest output in preparation for tonight’s concert. Unfortunately, due to extreme outside temperatures and a sold-out crowd of over 50,000 concert fans, we expected it to be warmer than usual inside of Chase Field. The heat entered the building through ingress and the opening of doors in the middle of the afternoon. The temperatures will not affect the show times or durations of the artists’ acts.”

