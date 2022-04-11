Concerns with Dragoon Mountains fire grow as strong winds continue to blow

TUCSON (KVOA) - Fire crews continue to fight a fire near the Dragoon Mountains in Cochise County.

Fire crews say gusty winds have made it challenging at times when fighting this fire. According to The U.S. Forest Service, the blaze has now burned more than 450 acres.

Fire crews hard at work battling the Middle March Fire on the ground and in the air near the Dragoon Mountains.

"Yesterday (Sunday) evening the winds were rather strong so it was able to climb up the mountains rather quickly," Frank Stewart of Tombstone Fire Department said.

Tombstone Fire said they responded to the fire close to 6 p.m. Sunday evening, immediately evacuating a campsite nearby.

"We started with the initial evacuations," Stewart said. "Eventually, Cochise County Sheriff's showed up assisted us with that as well."

"I threw everything in the van and took off," Brenda Rae, who was one of those campers that evacuated, said. "Last night (Sunday), I heard some sirens. I figured a camper maybe had an emergency. Then I heard planes going over. So I looked out the window I saw the whole hillside was on fire."

Fire officials say the biggest challenge fighting this fire are the gusty winds.

"Please watch sparks embers please because anything with these weather conditions just a little spark can start up something huge like this," Stewart said.

U.S. Forest Service says they will be conducting their investigation.