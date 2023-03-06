Concerns over World View's ties to China

TUCSON (KVOA) - Last year, World View Enterprises was touting space tourism.
"What you'll be able to see at the edge of space is the curvature of the earth against the backdrop of space. So that means you're going to be able to see the stars in broad daylight," said Ryan Hartman, President and CEO of World View.
This year, the company is under renewed scrutiny after the U.S. shot down a Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina Coast.
Hartman tells News 4 Tucson," The company played no part in the Chinese Surveillance Balloon program that recently made the news."
At issue, World View received venture capital from Tencent in 2013 and 2016. The company has close ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
Hartman tells News 4 Tucson the company has no operations contracts with the Chinese Government and that, "They have zero access, zero input and zero control over the operations and intellectual property of the company."
But Pima County Supervisor Steve Christy said he has questions about World View's ties to China.
"It seems to me any kind of investment by the Chinese in anything in this country at this particular juncture warrants a lot of investigation and raises a lot of concern."
Hartman says U.S.-based Mount McKinley Investment, funded by Tencent, has less than 1% stake in World View. Christy said he has concerns, especially if World View is branching out from space tourism.
Hartman told Breaking Defense last year that World View's business for 2022 was “about 65% defense related work, about 13% or so in other government agencies, and the rest of commercial."
Orellana Skylar Mastro is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, she focuses on the Chinese military and security.
She said, "One of the primary concerns is that whatever capabilities that might be dual use the Chinese could gain access to through very legitimated engagements perhaps through U.S. companies could find themselves being used in ways that are not to the benefit of U.S. national security."
Pima County renewed its lease with World View last January. Christy said the process was rushed and that the ties between China and World View need to further study.
"It's I think a significant concern and it should be more forthcoming on what World View is doing and its relationship with the Chinese," Christy said.