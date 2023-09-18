Concern grows over potential unsheltered street releases in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - With the recent surge of asylum seekers crossing the border, migrant shelters across Southern Arizona are nearing capacity.
This is leading to unsheltered street releases in certain cities, something Pima County officials are fearing might happen here as well.
According to the county, when border patrol releases asylum seekers with the plan to bus and find temporary shelter for them, that's a street release.
Unsheltered street releases are when border patrol releases asylum seekers without planned shelter arrangements. This started happening in other Southern Arizona cities last week, and there's been uncertainty over the past few days about whether or not this will happen here.
As more and more asylum seekers cross our border and the waitlist for hearings continues to backlog, Mark Evans, the Pima County communications director, says the system is at a breaking point, making it very difficult for shelters like Casa Alitas to help.
"Now when it's bus after bus after bus and we got lines zig zagging throughout the Drexel parking lot. The systems not designed for that," said Evans.
Evans says there's about 1,100 street releases going through the Casa Alitas system daily. This is up from the approximately 400-500 a day just a few months ago.
However, the shelters are not the only ones feeling the pressure right now.
"How does it impact immigration attorneys in general? Well, we are stretched thin. There's only so many cases that we can take," said Luis Parra.
News 4 Tucson spoke with immigration lawyer Luis Parra, based in Nogales. As a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, he tells us he's pushing for change.
"Congress needs to act. We need meaningful immigration reform. And that includes an overhaul of our asylum law, because otherwise, this will not stop," said Parra.
To reiterate, News 4 Tucson is told there have not been any unsheltered releases here in Pima County yet. Our team has been in contact with the county the past few days, checking in on the status of these releases - and we will continue to do so, so make sure to stay with us for updates.