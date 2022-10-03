Community urged to attend meeting involving future of Reid Park baseball fields

TUCSON -- (KVOA) There are four baseball fields at Tucson's Reid Park.
Over the years, the diamonds have been used for games, practices and tournaments.
Monday afternoon they were used by a Mexican baseball league.
Tuesday night, players and residents alike will get the chance to tell staff members with the Tucson Parks and Recreation Department, they want to keep it that way.
Zachary Kirtley shagged some balls in the infield at practice Monday night.
Kirtley is living his American dream in Mexico for now, getting ready in Tucson for winter ball in Navajoa, Sonora.
"We definitely need these fields," Kirtley said. "I, mean, they're beautiful, they're perfect, great surface, great for the community. I played against the University of Arizona here. I think this is a great place for the community."
Max Kuhns is a pitcher with big dreams of his own.
"Try to get back up into minor leagues and then hopefully make it up to the major leagues," Kuhns said.
The four fields at Reid Park could play role on that path.
Tucson's baseball community will meet with the city's Parks and Rec staff Tuesday night to talk about how these baseball diamonds fit into the reimagining of the famed Central Tucson park, a years long commitment to revitalizing the park for the future.
Players, teams and one city councilman says the fields must stay.
"There could be four games going on here and on top of that if you want to run tournaments or stuff on the weekends out here, I think that'd be a good spot for that, too," Kuhns said.
The fields are a favorite spot for tournament play.
Councilman Steve Kozachik there's no other baseball venue in the region that rivals the quad at the park.
"These major tournaments, they involve adult leagues, they involve senior leagues, they involve high school leagues," Kozachik said. "These tournaments bring in multiple teams from outside of the region."
Tournaments drawing teams from out of state pump more dollars into the Tucson economy.
Kozachik contends it's crucial for people to show up and speak up at the meeting Tuesday night.
The meeting will be held at 900 S. Randolph Way. It begins at 5:30 p.m.
It will also be held on Zoom.
"The old adage if you're not at the table, you're on the menu really applies here and that is if you're not at that meeting, and if you're not letting the city park staff know that these fields matter to you, then you might wind up losing them," Kozachik said.
As he and his teammates get ready for their season down south, Zachary Kirtley will look back fondly on the days playing under the desert sun here in the Old Pueblo.
"It's good to get some professional work in, take batting practice, do base running, live at-bats," Kirtley said. "This place is perfect for doing stuff like that. It's just like any professional I've been on, it's perfect."