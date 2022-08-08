Community strategy sessions planned to address unsheltered homelessness in Tucson

The City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department and Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness have joined forces for a two-day community strategy session to address unsheltered homelessness in Tucson.
The event will include community updates on initiatives, efforts to address homelessness, and a series of smaller meetings to identify resources and develop specific action plans.
They also plan to launch a Frequent User System Engagement Initiative that will help with “rapidly housing individuals and families with severe service needs to reduce cost and trauma associated with recurrent episodes of homelessness, incarceration, and emergency services.”
The sessions will be held on August 15 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and August 16 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Space is limited at the event. Here is where you can RSVP to attend in-person.
The meetings will be held at the Community Foundation Campus located at the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, 5049 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson AZ. 85711.
You can also watch the live stream of the public sessions here.
For more information you can email tpch@tucsonaz.gov.