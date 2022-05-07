Community partners hold car seat giveaway

TUCSON (KVOA) — According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, eight out of ten car seats aren't installed properly.
That's why community partners across southern Arizona came together for a car seat class and giveaway Saturday.
Tucson Medical Center, Safe Kids Pima County, Tucson Police Department and the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety partnered for the event.
Parents and caregivers attended a one-hour class about car seat selection and installation before receiving their car seats.
If you couldn't attend the event, Safe Kids Pima County recommends the Ultimate Car Seat Guide to help families learn about properly using a car seat. The Ultimate Car Seat Guide is a website available in English and Spanish that makes car seat buying, installing, fitting and changing from one seat to another easier for parents and caregivers to understand.
For more child passenger safety tips from TMC, click here.