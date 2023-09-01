Community partners continuing fight against food insecurity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Today is National Food Bank Day, which also marks the beginning of Hunger Action Month.
According to Feeding America, Arizona has a 10.3% food insecurity rate, with a food-insecure population of approximately 752,000, making the fight against hunger a challenge requiring strong partnerships and innovative ideas.
Luckily, food banks and community organizations in Arizona have dedicated professionals and volunteers working tirelessly to combat this issue.
This year, DES launched the Purchase Local Arizona program in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA awarded the DES Hunger Relief Program over $15 million to improve food and agricultural supply chain resiliency by supporting local, regional, and socially disadvantaged food producers by purchasing local food to distribute in rural, remote, or underserved communities.
The Purchase Local Arizona program is a boon to local agriculture and builds upon the fantastic work already being done through Friends of the Farm, a farm-to-food bank program that helps Arizona’s small growers and food-insecure families.
Since March 2023, a total of 71 community organizations and nonprofits have received high-quality produce, eggs, beans, and protein to feed underserved Arizonans.
There are 165 individual farms and food aggregators participating in the program, and approximately $500,000 was put back into the local economy through fresh seasonal produce grown by Arizona farmers.
The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) provides emergency food boxes at distribution sites at least once a month, and daily hot meals at group settings such as soup kitchens and senior centers.
TEFAP partners with large food banks that distribute the food to smaller distribution sites.
TEFAP food boxes contain shelf-stable packages that do not require refrigeration and may include canned or dried fruits, vegetables, beans, bottled juices, and nuts. They are often supplemented with fresh produce, grains, pasta, bread, and meat-based protein.
The distribution sites may even host other helpful services, like transportation, health screenings, social service referrals, legal assistance, physical and social activities, and volunteer opportunities.
TEFAP has a real and meaningful impact on the people it serves; in a recent survey, more than 99% of the respondents reported being satisfied with the program overall, and 97% confirmed they were able to make healthy meals with TEFAP foods. From State Fiscal Year (SFY) 2022 to SFY 2023, participation in TEFAP rose to 3.14 million from 2.35 million individuals served.
In SFY 2023, more than 1.5 million boxes were distributed, and 5.8 million meals containing TEFAP-funded food were served through DES partner locations–a monumental achievement as more Arizonans access free and nutritious foods.
The Commodity Senior Food Program (CSFP) provides free monthly food boxes to Arizonans 60 years and older. The DES Hunger Relief Program orders USDA Foods and distributes them to the regional food banks. The food banks then pack the boxes and disburse them to distribution sites where direct services are provided.
These sites also provide referrals to other programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) through DES, the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program through the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), Medicaid and Medicare.
CSFP participants reported experiences similar to those of TEFAP, with 97% satisfied with food variety and 97% reporting they were able to make healthy meals with CSFP foods.
Participation also grew, as the number of individuals served by CSFP increased from 230,500 in SFY 2022 to 274,800 in SFY 2023, providing older adults with a reliable source of nutrition.
The fight against hunger has many other fronts, including the Senior and WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Programs, Double Up Food Bucks, Congregate and Home-delivered Meals, and other programs administered by partner agencies and organizations.
These programs, too, have seen tremendous growth over the past several years, which speaks to the growing need.
Angie Rodgers, Director of the Arizona Department for Economic Security, is honored to continue work with community partners and would like to thank all the people who make these programs possible, including volunteers, grocers, and agricultural producers. Click here and here for more information.
