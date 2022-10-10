Community mourns deaths of kidnapped family

MERCED COUNTY, California -- California's Merced community is mourning the loss of four family members who were kidnapped and killed last week.
An 8-month-old baby, her parents and her uncles were kidnapped at gunpoint and killed last week.
Mourners attended vigils to express their anguish and heartbreak over the tragedy.
Many lit candles to honor the family and mourn their deaths.
Large photos of the family were placed on easels as community leaders, religious leaders, family and friends prayed, hugged, spoke and cried during the vigil.
Police say they have arrested two brothers in connection to the kidnappings and killings.