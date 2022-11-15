Community mourning death of RV store employee killed in Cochise County shooting

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The small Cochise County community of Whetstone, just outside Huachuca City, is mourning the tragic shooting of two employees at the Desert RV store off Highway 90.
The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on Monday, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said a disabled veteran named Bruce Alvin Hansberry was armed with an AR15 and opened fire on a group of employees.
An employee named Robert Lizarraga, 47, was killed and an 18-year-old employee Jordan Barajas was injured and air lifted to a Tucson hospital. Barajas' current condition is unknown.
News 4 Tucson spoke to a resident named Clinton Voss as he was laying down flowers at a growing memorial at Desert RV in honor of Lizarraga. Voss said he has met Lizarraga before and is good friends with the owner of Desert RV. He was still trying to understand why something like this would happen here.
"Its just one of those unthinkable events you could not imagine would happen," he said.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the owner of Desert RV was armed and returned fire. They said Hansberry left the scene in a truck and eventually ran on foot into a desert area while still armed.
Multiple law enforcement agencies had conducted a massive manhunt before locating Hansberry and arresting him.
News 4 Tucson spoke to another Whetstone resident Fabian McMillan who also knew the victim. McMillan said he heard a barrage of gunfire and retreated into his home.
"As I was going back inside I heard three rapid fire shots, seemed like it was in that direction where I was so I ran inside. My daughter came in crying thinking someone was shooting at her, it was chaos," he explained.
McMillan said he believes the owner of Desert RV is a hero for engaging the shooter. He believes he saved many lives.
"He was able to probably make the situation a little bit better," McMillan said.
But severe damage was already done, the community left in shock and Lizarraga's family facing the unthinkable. The family has set up a GoFundMe account for support.
The Sheriff's Office said they searched Hansberry's home and found a child less than one year old left alone.
Hansberry is being charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and child abuse.