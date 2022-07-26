Community members petition to name overpass after fallen officer

TUCSON (KVOA) — Members of the community have been trying to honor the life of a fallen Department of Public Safety Officer. Officer Juan Cruz was killed by a drunk driver about 20 years ago during a routine traffic stop on Interstate 10 and Ruthrauff Road.
The Arizona State Board on Geographic and Historic Names will be considering the request to name the overpass. Friends and family of Officer Cruz are relieved their efforts are finally being heard.
"I think it's going to be a really emotional moment," says Juan Cruz's daughter, Marissa Cruz. She is one of the many people eagerly awaiting the decision to rename the overpass after her father.
"This is a specific location where a police officer in the line of duty made the ultimate sacrifice for all of us in the state of Arizona. What better opportunity than that overpass being rebuilt to honor that officer's commitment to all of us," said Jim Sayre.
ADOT built this overpass in the location of Juan Cruz's accident. Sayre had the idea to start a petition to name it after his friend.
"What I'd like to do is transform that from a place of mourning to a place of honoring the service that he had for the state," he said.
After his initial idea, the community came together to show their support.
"All of a sudden you have thousands and thousands of signatures and people reaching out and news coverage and it's just really cool. I think it goes to show that there's widespread support for it," said Sayre.
Officer Cruz's daughter says that amount of support proves her father's lasting impact on the community.
"To still hear stories of how he impacted other people's lives, whether it was other officers or people out in the community that he assisted. Hearing a lot of great stories about him, it's amazing," said Cruz. "It makes me feel supported. It makes me see how much the community does care."
Cruz says this petition is about doing the right thing for someone who dedicated his life the way her dad did.
"To see this finally happen, it'll be a great moment. A really great moment," said Cruz.
The request is set to be considered by the board at 10 a.m. The chairman of the board says he isn't positive a decision will be made Tuesday, but the request will be discussed at the meeting.
If you are interested in supporting, you can find more information, along with the zoom meeting, on the Facebook page below.