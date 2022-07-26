 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. Excessive
rainfall and runoff problems will be of particular concern
through late Tuesday night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Community members petition to name overpass after fallen officer

  • Updated
  • 0
Overpass requested to be named after Officer Cruz

TUCSON (KVOA) — Members of the community have been trying to honor the life of a fallen Department of Public Safety Officer. Officer Juan Cruz was killed by a drunk driver about 20 years ago during a routine traffic stop on Interstate 10 and Ruthrauff Road.

The Arizona State Board on Geographic and Historic Names will be considering the request to name the overpass. Friends and family of Officer Cruz are relieved their efforts are finally being heard.

"I think it's going to be a really emotional moment," says Juan Cruz's daughter, Marissa Cruz. She is one of the many people eagerly awaiting the decision to rename the overpass after her father.

"This is a specific location where a police officer in the line of duty made the ultimate sacrifice for all of us in the state of Arizona. What better opportunity than that overpass being rebuilt to honor that officer's commitment to all of us," said Jim Sayre.

ADOT built this overpass in the location of Juan Cruz's accident. Sayre had the idea to start a petition to name it after his friend.

"What I'd like to do is transform that from a place of mourning to a place of honoring the service that he had for the state," he said.

After his initial idea, the community came together to show their support.

"All of a sudden you have thousands and thousands of signatures and people reaching out and news coverage and it's just really cool. I think it goes to show that there's widespread support for it," said Sayre.

Officer Cruz's daughter says that amount of support proves her father's lasting impact on the community.

"To still hear stories of how he impacted other people's lives, whether it was other officers or people out in the community that he assisted. Hearing a lot of great stories about him, it's amazing," said Cruz. "It makes me feel supported. It makes me see how much the community does care."

Cruz says this petition is about doing the right thing for someone who dedicated his life the way her dad did.

"To see this finally happen, it'll be a great moment. A really great moment," said Cruz.

The request is set to be considered by the board at 10 a.m. The chairman of the board says he isn't positive a decision will be made Tuesday, but the request will be discussed at the meeting.

If you are interested in supporting, you can find more information, along with the zoom meeting, on the Facebook page below.

Trooper Juan Cruz Memorial Overpass | Facebook

 