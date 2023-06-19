Community is dealing with Oak Wildfire impact

SONOITA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Crews at the Coronado National Forest are battling to contain a 3-thousand-acre blaze.
As of the latest from the Coronado National Forest Monday afternoon, 85% of the fire is contained, no evacuations have been ordered and all roads are back open.
Now, the community is dealing with the fire's impact. Even in the areas where the flames didn't reach, it sparked fear for members of the community nearby.
“I am just praising god because it was a couple miles from us and had the wind been going a different direction it would have been a completely different story,” said Shannon Munger.
Shannon Munger was on vacation when she heard the news about the fire starting just miles away from her home.
“I started checking online posts and I started calling my neighbors, and texting my neighbors,” said Munger.
Munger’s property, just southwest of Highway 83, fortunately was not impacted by the flames. However, she feared at any second that could've changed.
“I was checking the direction of the wind and the weather channel, and I was asking my neighbors which way the wind was going,” said Munger.
As she traveled home, she saw the damage the fire caused up close near some property not too far from her own.
“We were coming up and I was watching really close and I said look at that whole ridgeline is burned, and we were looking at the slurry lines,” said Munger. “Where they dropped the fire retardant, and we were just noticing where all it was and watching out for it.”
But she says she's thankful everything is safe.
As crews continue to monitor the hotspots in this area, make sure to stay with News 4 Tucson for updates.