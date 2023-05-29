Community gathers on Memorial Day to honor fallen Veterans

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) - U.S. flags now sit at every gravesite in all three Arizona Veterans' Memorial cemeteries. Monday, each cemetery will hold a Veterans Day Memorial ceremony.
News 4 Tucson attended the ceremony at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana.
A sea of red, white, and blue filled the cemetery's courtyard Monday morning as hundreds gathered around a flag at half-staff. All of them are there to honor the lives of the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to our country.
At the ceremony sat Celina and George Garcia, proudly wearing shirts with a picture of their grandson - Christopher George Garcia.
They're attending the ceremony to honor his life.
"He joined the army, and he was in Afghanistan, and he passed away in 2020. And we come here every Saturday to give him fresh flowers and to visit him for a while," said Celina.
This Memorial Day ceremony gives the Garcias a chance to remember the kind of person their grandson was.
"Smart, brave, loving," said Celina. "And he listened to everybody. Anybody had anything to say, he listened. And he had a big heart, he was there for everybody."
Sitting alongside a community of supporters, they take Memorial Day to honor their grandson's legacy.
"It's a great feeling to know that so many people are here to be there for him," said Celina. "Because he served for us to have our freedom."
