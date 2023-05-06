Community Food Bank looking for volunteers to help with record-breaking food donation event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – The Community Food Bank is aiming to bring in 250,000 pounds of food in this year’s Stamp Out Hunger food drive, and they are in urgent need of volunteers to help.

The drive will be next week, on Saturday, May 13th.

People aged 16 or older are encouraged to sign up at volunteer.communityfoodbank.org or email volunteer@communityfoodbank.org. Groups are welcome to volunteer as well!

In a massive effort to collect food and stock the shelves of the food bank before summer hits, letter carriers have been helping out by picking up food donations people leave at their mailboxes.

“We need about 400 volunteers that day, to add to the hard work already being done by letter carriers across our service area,” said Malea Chavez, CEO at the Community Food Bank. “It takes all of us working together to make this happen.”

The food bank is still accepting food donations. Residents can easily donate by leaving goods at your mailbox before your regular mail delivery time.

The Community Food Bank is encouraging people to donate healthy and nutritious foods, including low-sodium canned goods, oatmeal and low-sugar cereal, canned tuna and chicken, rice, whole wheat pasta, and pre-packaged plain nuts.

Residents are asked not to donate anything in glass containers

For more information about the drive, visit the Community Food Bank’s website, here: https://www.communityfoodbank.org/event/stamp-out-hunger-food-drive/