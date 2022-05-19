 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY FOR
STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND A VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE
DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND
154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone 150
and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent valleys and 10 to 17
percent mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme
dryness of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing
will have the potential to spread rapidly and resist control
efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Community celebrates life of life-long disability advocate in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - A celebration of life was held for a life long disability advocate in Tucson Thursday.

Danny Blake was born with cerebral palsy, but his family's determination for him to feel included set him on a path for life-long advocacy.

Blake was instrumental in Tucson's early HIV response and in 1985 became a board member of the Cerebral Palsy Foundation of Southern Arizona.

Blake's work was so extensive the foundation was renamed in his honor to the Blake Foundation, as he pushed to expand programs for children with other disabilities.

"It is difficult to overstate the contributions that he made. He led by example. His life was all about love, trust, understanding, compassion. He was an advocate for others. And doing all of this while overcoming himself having cerebral palsy and HIV, (he) was an inspiration to many, many, many people."

Blake passed away at the age of 72. He is survived by his partner of 25 years, Gene Ball, his sister Sharon and his brother Larry.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

Tags

