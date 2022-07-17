 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 1000 PM MST.

* At 702 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between
1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of
1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Oracle, Campo Bonito and Biosphere 2.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Committee Fire grows due to high winds

USDA
USDA Coconino National Forest

SEDONA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Committee Fire, currently burning on Munds Mountain, has continued to move across the area, prompting road and trail closures Sunday evening.

According to a news release from the Coconino National Forest, the lightning caused fire, which began Friday, is moving at a "moderate rate of spread through heavy brush." Reports state the fire is at a zero percent containment.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the fire was measured at 106 acres, however, due to thunderstorms and "shifting winds" there has been addition spread to the north and west of the area. 

Due to the spread, crews were removed from the area and "areal resources were grounded" before the wind picked up.

Officials state that a closure was ordered for multiple roads and trails in the area. 

Smoke will be visible from the Sedona area. No buildings are threatened at this time.

