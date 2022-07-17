Committee Fire grows due to high winds

SEDONA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Committee Fire, currently burning on Munds Mountain, has continued to move across the area, prompting road and trail closures Sunday evening.
According to a news release from the Coconino National Forest, the lightning caused fire, which began Friday, is moving at a "moderate rate of spread through heavy brush." Reports state the fire is at a zero percent containment.
As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the fire was measured at 106 acres, however, due to thunderstorms and "shifting winds" there has been addition spread to the north and west of the area.
Due to the spread, crews were removed from the area and "areal resources were grounded" before the wind picked up.
Officials state that a closure was ordered for multiple roads and trails in the area.
Smoke will be visible from the Sedona area. No buildings are threatened at this time.