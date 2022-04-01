Comedy star Jim Carrey says he's retiring from acting

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - One of the world's best-known movie comedy stars is taking a step back.
Shortly after he celebrated his 60th birthday in January, Jim Carrey says he is planning to retire from acting.
His next movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which is being released on April 8, could be his last.
Carrey says he enjoys being out of the spotlight, painting and spending more time with his family.
The star of "Dumb and Dumber" and "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" won't rule out a comeback. But for now, he says he's done enough.