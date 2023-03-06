Cologuard Classic Tournament highlight gallery

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Cologuard Classic took place over the weekend, and we have a collection of screenshots that highlight the tournament.
The tournament is organized by the Tucson Conquistadors to raise money for various charities benefitting children around Southern Arizona.
In addition to helping out local charities, the hope is to raise awareness about colorectal cancer.
La Paloma Country Club will be the site for next year’s event. This will be the first time since 2015 the annual PGA TOUR Champions event will not be held at the Tucson Omni.