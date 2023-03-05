Cologuard Classic 2023 Sunday photo gallery

TUCSON (KVOA) - The 2023 Cologuard Classic wrapped up Sunday.

Davis Toms won the tournament by one stroke against Robert Karlsson.

The tournament is organized by the Tucson Conquistadors to raise money for various charities benefitting children around Southern Arizona.

In addition to helping out local charities, the hope is to raise awareness about colorectal cancer.

