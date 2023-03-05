 Skip to main content
Cologuard Classic 2023 Sunday photo gallery

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) - The 2023 Cologuard Classic wrapped up Sunday.

Davis Toms won the tournament by one stroke against Robert Karlsson.

The tournament is organized by the Tucson Conquistadors to raise money for various charities benefitting children around Southern Arizona.

In addition to helping out local charities, the hope is to raise awareness about colorectal cancer.

Check out galleries of the other days below.

Cologuard Classic 2023 gallery

