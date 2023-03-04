Cologuard Classic 2023 gallery

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Cologuard Classic officially started Friday morning.

The Cologuard Classic brings some of the best golfers from around the world to compete and raise awareness for colon cancer. The tournament also supports Tucson youths.

Around 200 colon cancer survivors will be at the event to share their stories and discuss the importance of colon cancer screening.

Friday was "dress in blue" day, here is a gallery of moments from day one.