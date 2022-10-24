Coldest start so far tomorrow!

The cold front will exit Southern Arizona by mid morning and colder and drier air will move in behind it! Tuesday morning will be the coldest start of the season so far and there is a Freeze Warning in effect from parts of Southeastern Arizona....
Areas to the south and east of Tucson are waking up to light to moderate showers this morning as the cold front is still working its way through Santa Cruz and Cochise County. It brought light valley rain and around 0.5" to 1.0" of snow to some mountain peaks like Radio Ridge on Mt Lemmon. At this time, Catalina Highway remains open to Summerhaven as only colder surfaces like car tops, rooftops and sidewalks are seeing light accumulation.
Temperatures will drop into the 40s and low 50s this morning and will only rebound into the upper 60s for the warmest spots with tons of sunshine.
The biggest concern over the next 24 hours will be the cold temperatures tonight and tomorrow morning! Most of Southeastern Arizona, including Tucson, will drop into the 30s and 40s with the coldest spots to the south and east!
A Freeze Warning will go into effect starting at midnight until 8 AM tomorrow including portions of Santa Cruz, Graham, Greenlee, and Cochise counties. Specifically, portions of Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet including the Sulphur Springs Valley. Remember to protect the 4 P's (People, Pets, Plants and Pipes)!
Temperatures will gradually warm into the upper 70s and low 80s by midweek and the trend will continue to be cold mornings and comfortable afternoons the rest of next week!
- Today: Colder with tons of sunshine. High: 68°
- Tonight: Cold and clear. Low: 43°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and beautiful. High: 76°