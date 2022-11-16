Cold Mornings, Cool Afternoons!

Another cold start this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s! Some spots have dropped into the 20s, once again. A system passing by will bring gusty wind later today and will keep temperatures below average!
Bundle up before you head out the door! Cold mornings and cool afternoons are on tap the rest of the work week thanks to another system passing by. Wind gusts will increase later today and tonight, especially east of Tucson and this system will reinforce the colder air already in place!
A couple more dry systems will pass by to the north through the weekend and, as a result, highs will only warm into the mid to upper 60s and low 70s with overnight lows in the 30s and low 40s. If you're participating in El Tour de Tucson or heading to the UA Football game, have a jacket close by especially during the morning hours.
- Today: Breezy and cooler. High: 68°
- Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 41°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and cool. High: 69°