Cold case cleared of Tucson woman murdered in 2006

TUCSON (KVOA) - It was through modern technology that authorities say they found the suspected killer of at least two women. Possibly even more.
It's a case that went cold for nearly two decades. One of the women was from Tucson.
Her name was Dusty Shuck, she was born and raised in Tucson.
She was murdered in Maryland.
Her mother Lori Kreutzer told us she's relieved someone has been arrested especially after nearly two decades.
"He's off the streets and he can't hurt anybody else. It doesn't bring back dusty but giving her justice that's all this family needs."
Dusty shuck was a young mother of a four-year-old son and was found May 4, 2006 near a truck stop in Maryland. Officials say she had been stabbed numerous times.
The killer left behind his DNA and through a California based forensic genetic genealogy company Garry Dean Artman's DNA came up as a match.
His DNA also matched another homicide victim from 1996. She was also a young mother. Her body was found near Grand Rapids Michigan 500 miles from where Shuck's body was discovered a decade later.
The suspected killer was recently arrested in Mississippi, a truck driver who lives in Florida.
The mother has a message for people whose murder cases are unsolved:
"I'd say don't give up hope pray every day for justice whether its spiritual or physical it will happen."
Dusty shuck's son is now 20 years old with a child of his own. She would've been a grandmother.