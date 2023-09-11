Update on dog found along I-10 near Benson

Tucson, Ariz (KVOA) - There is an update on the dog that was rescued from the I-10 highway on Aug. 26th.
After being found by Henry, a chihuahua/min-pin mix, was taken to a shelter in Maricopa County who gave him an estimated age of 10 years of age.
He was taken home for the weekend by animal control offices while they prepared for a review of a temporary foster home for the pup. This placement is in full understanding that the county still has full charge of him until the court case with his owner is over
His owner, 62-year-old Karen Black, was located at her home in central Phoenix. She was charged with cruelty to animals and is due back to court later this month.