Cochise County wants your input on internet services

TUCSON (KVOA) - Cochise County is asking for input from residents and businesses on a Broadband Internet Survey to help them improve internet speeds as well as reach more rural areas of the county.
The county has three surveys, one for residents and businesses each, and one for both businesses and residents to test data speeds.
You can find a link to the surveys here.
The county says the push is part of the Board of Supervisors Strategic Work Plan for 2021 to 2024, where the number one priority of economic development includes addressing the need to enhance broadband in rural areas.
If you have questions regarding how to take the survey, you can call the Cochise County Help Desk at 520-432-9655.
They are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.