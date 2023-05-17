Cochise County votes for half-cent sales tax for jail systems

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Cochise County residents voted on a possible excise tax that would go towards financing county jail facilities and systems, and the results are in.

The half-cent sales tax to fund jail facilities and systems has passed.

Voters were asked to vote on a question regarding the implementation of a one-half cent sales tax for up to no more than 25 years, with the revenue to be used only for acquiring, constructing, operating, maintaining, and financing County jails and jail systems for the Jail District.

Unused tax revenues at the end of any fiscal year will be used to reduce the district’s debt or be held in reserves for years in which district revenues are insufficient to meet district expenditures or used to offset future district construction and maintenance costs.

According to election officials, there were 22,954 cast. The voter turnout was 30.12% percent.

