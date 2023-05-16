Cochise County to vote on possible new jail tax in Special Election

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tuesday's Special Election in Cochise County asks residents to vote on a possible excise tax that would go towards financing county jail facilities and systems.

Voters are being asked to vote on a question regarding the implementation of a one-half cent sales tax for up to no more than 25 years, with the revenue to be used only for acquiring, constructing, operating, maintaining, and financing of County jails and jail systems for the Jail District.

Unused tax revenues at the end of any fiscal year will be used to reduce the district’s debt or be held in reserves for years in which district revenues are insufficient to meet district expenditures or used to offset future district construction and maintenance costs.

If you want to drop off your ballot on Election Day, or if you need to request a replacement ballot there will be three locations open May 16 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.