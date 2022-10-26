Cochise County to conduct expanded precinct hand count

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Cochise County Board of Supervisors seemingly walked back plans for a total ballot hand count in the 2022 midterms, and instead decided on an expanded precinct recount.
The board held an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss a response a letter sent Tuesday from Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs. Hobbs had asked for a response by 5p.m. Wednesday. Hobbs had said a total ballot hand count is illegal. But said audit hand count could be done if it met certain conditions.
One of those conditions: only regular ballots cast on election day at voting centers would be subject to a hand count.
There was a lot of confusion in the meeting about over what was voted on last Monday, with Judd saying she never voted for a 100% hand count.
On Wednesday, she said she "Wishes to follow all applicable requirements in statutes in the EPM when conducting an expanded precinct hand count audit. That means that there will not be a full hand count of every item on every ballot."
Supervisor Tom Crosby said he was fine with not replying to Hobbs' letter at all.
Crosby read his response to Hobbs, "Dear Secretary Hobbs and Ms. Korlick, we know we have lots of work to do. If you care to assist please contact County Recorder Stevens or Elections Director Marra. Best wishes in your future endeavors."
"I think it was a good decision," said Cochise County resident, Daniel LaChance. "I think that Katie Hobbs is trying to pressure them with law fare and legal threats and they are basically telling her, Katie if you want to be part of the solution come and help. If you want to threaten us go hide in a bathroom someplace."
Many people in the audience held signs against the hand count and said the confusion over the issue is the goal. "It was very confusing and the whole thing, in my opinion, is meant to inject chaos into the election and that's one of the reasons that it is illegal," said Cochise County resident, Jeff Sturgess.
The next board of supervisors meeting is October 28th.