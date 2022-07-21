 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM
MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107
to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and
heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead
to heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Cochise County storm damages neighborhoods

  • 0
Cochise County Sheriff's Office

DOUGLAS (KVOA) — A storm cell that crossed over Cochise County caused significant damage to property northeast of Douglas on Tuesday.

Roads were closed including Highway 191 from Glenn to the Bisbee Douglas International Airport due to more than 70 power poles that were knocked down cutting power to over 300 APS customers.

Damage and destruction was seen in a majority of the neighborhoods and surrounding areas.

Officials say the American Red Cross will be available tomorrow to support families with disaster assistance applications at the Douglas Fire Department.

