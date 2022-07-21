Cochise County storm damages neighborhoods

DOUGLAS (KVOA) — A storm cell that crossed over Cochise County caused significant damage to property northeast of Douglas on Tuesday.
Roads were closed including Highway 191 from Glenn to the Bisbee Douglas International Airport due to more than 70 power poles that were knocked down cutting power to over 300 APS customers.
Damage and destruction was seen in a majority of the neighborhoods and surrounding areas.
Officials say the American Red Cross will be available tomorrow to support families with disaster assistance applications at the Douglas Fire Department.