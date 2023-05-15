Cochise County Special Election Day ballot reminder

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The five election drop boxes across Cochise County will close at 5 p.m. Monday.
If you want to drop off your ballot on Election Day, or if you need to request a replacement ballot there will be three locations open May 16 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Bisbee | Cochise County Recorder’s Office 1415 Melody Lane - Building B, Bisbee, Arizona 85603
- Sierra Vista | Cochise County Regional Service Center 4001 Foothills Drive, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635
- Willcox | Cochise County Regional Service Center 450 S. Haskell Avenue, Willcox, Arizona 85643
