Cochise County Special Election Day ballot reminder

By Meleny Gradillas

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The five election drop boxes across Cochise County will close at 5 p.m. Monday.

If you want to drop off your ballot on Election Day, or if you need to request a replacement ballot there will be three locations open May 16 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

  • Bisbee | Cochise County Recorder’s Office 1415 Melody Lane - Building B, Bisbee, Arizona 85603
  • Sierra Vista | Cochise County Regional Service Center 4001 Foothills Drive, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635
  • Willcox | Cochise County Regional Service Center 450 S. Haskell Avenue, Willcox, Arizona 85643

