Cochise County Sheriff deputies make daring rescue after high speed chase

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - In May, CCSO rescued an undocumented immigrant who was inside the trunk of a burning car.
Deputies tried to stop a man for suspected human smuggling but it quickly turned into a high-speed chase.
Deputies set up spikes which led to the car crashing off of the road and catching fire before deputies rescued the trapped immigrant.
The man was safely rescued without injuries.
The suspect driving the car ran from the scene but deputies were able to catch and arrest him.
