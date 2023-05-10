 Skip to main content
Cochise county law enforcement hold meeting with Gov. Hobbs to discuss title 42 plan

SIERRA VISTA, Az. - Sheriff Mark Dannels and other law enforcement leaders in the county meet with Governor Hobbs for the first time since she assumed office to talk about the actions that will be taken after the expiration of Title 42 Thursday night.

Sheriff Dannels said that the county is ready for the potential influx of people over the border and that he is hoping the state is on the same page.

"We have done well. What does that mean for Cochise County? We didn't get an operational plan from the government so we met with the governor today and other law enforcement and we went over how we partner from here. What do we need to do? What about the migrants and the busing? The physical resources that are needed, that we don't have here so we are working those things out and I feel pretty comfortable and confident with where we are at today. It really is a wait and see game."

In an earlier visit to Tucson, Governor Hobbs said they have busses ready to go to move people out of the smaller border towns, "We set up five additional bus routes for migrant transportation out of the small communities without the scale and capacity to handle the additional migrants."

Her meetings today were geared towards concerns local law enforcement has and what more the state can do to help out these smaller communities in Cochise County. 
 
County law enforcement leaders hadn't had an in-person sit down with the governor since she assumed office but they all told me there was no better time to start than now.
 
Sheriff Dannels added, "We have all come together. There is no better time than now with Title 42 going away and the many challenges we all face in our communities to get to know our governor see what the governor's optics are and what she wants done here in Cochise County."
 

