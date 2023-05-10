Cochise county law enforcement hold meeting with Gov. Hobbs to discuss title 42 plan

SIERRA VISTA, Az. - Sheriff Mark Dannels and other law enforcement leaders in the county meet with Governor Hobbs for the first time since she assumed office to talk about the actions that will be taken after the expiration of Title 42 Thursday night.
Sheriff Dannels said that the county is ready for the potential influx of people over the border and that he is hoping the state is on the same page.
"We have done well. What does that mean for Cochise County? We didn't get an operational plan from the government so we met with the governor today and other law enforcement and we went over how we partner from here. What do we need to do? What about the migrants and the busing? The physical resources that are needed, that we don't have here so we are working those things out and I feel pretty comfortable and confident with where we are at today. It really is a wait and see game."
In an earlier visit to Tucson, Governor Hobbs said they have busses ready to go to move people out of the smaller border towns, "We set up five additional bus routes for migrant transportation out of the small communities without the scale and capacity to handle the additional migrants."
