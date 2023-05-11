Cochise County impacts from end of Title 42

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KVOA) - With the end of the pandemic era border policy Title 42 coming to an end Thursday night, Cochise County has already been seeing a steady flow of people claiming asylum released into communities by Border Patrol.
Earlier this week Bisbee was reporting dozens of people being released into the historic mining town.
On Thursday, Douglas Mayor Donald Huish told News 4 Tucson's Chorus Nylander that the small border town has "zero resources" and he has been pleading with Arizona officials and officials from the federal government to declare a State of Emergency.
Such a declaration would help get resources into the small community.
Huish said they have been seeing the numbers of asylum seekers released into Douglas surge day by day.
"Roughly 65 on Monday, up to 90 on Tuesday, then 140 yesterday," Huish said.
He said Border Patrol has been making regular bus drop offs at a corner near the local Walmart. He said luckily for his community, due to Governor Katie Hobbs plan to address the end of Title 42, every single person has been getting transported to Tucson where they will be under the care of Casas Alitas.
The transportation comes from tax payer dollars.
"Our fear is once Casas Alitas is overwhelmed, then what do we do?" he questioned.
Jesus Verdugo lives near Douglas and regularly crosses the border to Agua Prieta. He says things on both sides of the border seem normal and he hasn't noticed any gathering of people awaiting to cross over in Mexico.
But he canceled his plans to cross Thursday in fear of what might happen once Title 42 ends.
'I think I better wait to see what's really going on I don't want to get stuck over there you know," Verdugo explained.
News 4 Tucson spotted a chartered bus outside the Border Patrol station in Naco. Local rancher John Ladd said Border Patrol has been transporting all the overflow from Ajo and Yuma to Naco.
Ladd has a ranch along the border near Naco, it's been in his family for over 120 years.
He told News 4 Tucson he has never seen the situation on the border as bad as it is today.
He believes the federal government is deliberately ignoring the problem and that bringing in the overflow to his community is just spreading the problem.
"It's like putting your finger in a dam hole and the dam is about to wash out," he said.
He believes it's become a crisis that can not be fixed.
"I hope I am wrong but the border will never be the same again and I don't think its hit the lowest point yet but I don't think the border will ever be secure again," Ladd said.
Mayor Huish believes the massive groups of people crossing in Texas and Yuma are planned by cartels as a distraction to smuggle drugs and dangerous criminals through areas like Douglas.