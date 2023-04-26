Cochise County hires new Elections Director despite pushback

BISBEE, Ariz. (KVOA) - Cochise County has hired its next Elections Director after a 2-1 vote during a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.
The Board approved hiring Bob Bartelsmeyer, who brings about 30 years of experience.
According to Chairwoman Ann English, 31 people had called in to the meeting to oppose hiring Bartelsmeyer and only one called in to support him.
Many of the speakers questioned his level of education and raised concerns over past social media posts stating the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd who supported him did not return News 4 Tucson's request for comment.
English sent us the following statement:
“I did not approve of the candidate selected. I did not feel he met the qualifications for consideration for education and experience. I did not like his biased opinions shared on social media about how he felt the past election was stolen from Trump. It showed me he feels he can be part of changing an election system in Cochise County that has no problems based upon the efforts of Mr Stevens and some board members to get rid of the machines, not allow early voting, hand count all ballots, vote only on one day in precincts, etc.
All of these ideas may be brought by him to the board and I am afraid some or all may be approved by the board. This is not a positive step for the public to have faith and participate in the election process.”
News 4 Tucson spoke to many residents about the decision. A majority didn't even know about the hiring of a new elections director and most showed little to no interest, some saying they are tired of politics.
One man who didn't want us showing his identity told us, “I do not think he’s qualified to do his job in an unbiased way.”
While we found some people who feel he's the best man for the job.
“I question the 2020 election as well," Thomas Summers said.
“Things are going definitely in the wrong direction and we need to balance it out so I think that’s a good choice," said John Arnoldbeck.