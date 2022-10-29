Cochise County hand count back on?

TUCSON (KVOA) - Plans to hand count all ballots in Cochise County could be back on.
Three days ago, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors seemingly backed away from plans for a total ballot hand count in the midterm elections.
The latest twist comes as the Arizona Attorney General, Mark Brnovich, weighed in Friday with an informal opinion on plans to hand count ballots in Cochise County.
The Arizona Attorney General said Cochise County does have discretion to perform an expanded hand count audit of all ballots cast bin person at all vote centers and all early ballots cast in the county. That's as long as the hand count of statewide and federal races is limited to five contested races.
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs had sent the board a letter Tuesday which said a full hand count would be illegal, but it did set conditions for an expanded hand count audit.
State law already requires a sample hand count of ballots at two-percent of county precincts.
Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs, tells News 4 Tucson the Attorney General is wrong. In a statement, a spokesperson said, "A full hand count is not authorized under the law and it must be limited to ballots cast on election day."
Supporters of the hand count tell News 4 Tucson they question the accuracy of voting machines. "I'm concerned that we need to verify the machines. We need to verify the mail in ballot. We need to make sure that it's accurate," said Cochise County resident Daniel LaChance.
At Wednesday's meeting, audience members held signs against the hand count. They say the confusion is part of the plan. "It was very confusing and the whole thing, in my opinion, is meant to inject chaos into the election and that's one of the reasons that it is illegal," said Jeff Sturgess.