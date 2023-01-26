 Skip to main content
Cochise County Elections Director resigning

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz (KVOA) — Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra is resigning.

Marra told county officials that she intends to resign on Tuesday. 

Marra sided with the county attorney against 2 board of supervisor members who intended to perform a full hand count of the 2022 election which violates state law.

Republican board members Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby pushed for a hand count concerned voting machines were prone to hacking and are untrustworthy.

Marra has been with the county for 10 years.