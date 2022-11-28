Cochise County Board of Supervisors sued over delayed election certification

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona Secretary of State's office filed a lawsuit against the Cochise County Board of Supervisors late Monday after the board voted to delay certifying the county's election results.
Monday was the statewide deadline for all of Arizona's 15 counties to certify election results. The statewide canvass is Dec. 5.
But the two Republican members of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted to delay the certification. This was the second time the voted to delay. The first was Nov. 18 after three members of the public claimed, without evidence, that the county's tabulation machines were not properly certified.
The Arizona Secretary of State's office released a statement Monday afternoon:
"The Secretary of State’s Office provided supporting documentation that confirmed Cochise County’s election equipment was properly certified. The Board of Supervisors had all of the information they needed to certify this election and failed to uphold their responsibility for Cochise voters."
The lawsuit, filed in Cochise County, said "Not only does the board's inaction violate the applicable statute, but it will potentially disenfranchise the voters of Cochise County."
The suit goes on to say the statewide canvass will be completed Dec 8.
The lone Democrat on the board, Ann English, was named in the lawsuit. She told News 4 Tucson she was blindsided.
"First, I was shocked. It's in statute we have to do this. It's not discretionary. And it's breaking the law and I try never to go there so when they decided to break the law by not breaking the law by not doing it today, and they might do it in the future, I was totally baffled," English said.
News 4 reached out to the two Republican members of the Board; they did not respond to our request for an interview.
It's possible that if the board fails to certify the election that could change some close races in the democrat's favor. Sixty-five percent of the votes cast in the county went to Republican candidates