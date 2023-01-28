SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Cochise County Attorney arrested for DUI.
Officers say Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre was arrested without incident for suspicion of driving under the influence at 2:24 A.M. by the Sierra Vista Police Department.
Officers say a traffic stop was made in the 2200 block of Oakmont Drive, where McIntyre was arrested for suspicion of driving under influence. He was taken to the SVPD where a breathalyzer test was completed.
McIntyre had a blood alcohol content of 0.210. At more than twice the legal limit of 0.08, he was cited for super extreme DUI, a criminal offense, and was released with a court date as the investigation continues.
“For 18 years I have done my best to ensure that choices have consequences,” says McIntyre “My choices will also have consequences and the matters will be handled by an outside prosecution entity and most likely an out-of-county Judge.”
“No one is above the law, including me.” he said.