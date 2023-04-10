Coaches, athletes and educators aim to protect athletes from exploitation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Drake Group Fund wants to ensure that the promise of college athletics is realized.

The Drake Group Education Fund is hosting its 2023 Allen Sack National Symposium on April 18 from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Washington D.C. To help identify reform strategies that could end unintended discrimination against black and other students of color in college athletics.

The symposium will be attended by coaches, athletes, and educators who will speak on the fund's mission to ensure that the promise of college athletics is realized, and all athletes are protected from educational and economic exploitation.

The event will be moderated by award-winning journalists as the focus will be on male and female football and basketball college athletes who generate approximately $16 billion in annual revenue and account for poor graduation rates among college athletes in these sports.

A disproportionate number are black and other students of color. 52% of NCAA D-1 men's basketball players, 38% of D-1 women's basketball players, and 38% of D-1 football players who were full scholarship recipients and required to be full-time students did not graduate.

Featured speakers will include Allen Sack, co-founder of the Drake Group education fund.

Wayne Frederick, president of Howard University, and U.S. senator of New Jersey, Cory Booker.