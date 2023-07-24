 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Wheat prices rise after Ukrainian Danube port hit

  • Updated
  • 0

London (CNN) — Wheat prices rose sharply Monday following a strike by a Russian drone on a Ukrainian port on the Danube river.

Moscow’s drones attacked Ukraine’s port infrastructure overnight, targeting the country’s grain stocks, the Ukrainian Army said. One grain silo at the Reni port was hit and substantially damaged, according to geolocated images and video.

Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade jumped 8.5% to $7.57 a bushel, and corn futures rose 4.7% to $5.52 a bushel.

Traders are concerned about tightening supply following the collapse of the Black Sea grain deal last week and a string of Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure.

The deal — originally brokered by Turkey and the United Nations a year ago — had ensured the safe passage of ships carrying grain from Ukrainian ports. So far the pact has allowed for the export of almost 33 million metric tons of food through Ukrainian ports, according to UN data.

Before the war, Ukraine was the fifth-largest wheat exporter globally, accounting for 10% of exports, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The White House said the Black Sea deal had been “critical” to bringing down food prices around the globe, which spiked after Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.

The global food price index compiled by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization hit an all-time high in March 2022, but has fallen steadily since then.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said in a tweet Monday that the attacks on the ports in the Danube posed “serious risks to the security in the Black Sea,” adding that it would affect Ukrainian “grain transit [and] thus the global food security.”

— Clare Sebastian, Maria Kostenko and Martin Goillandeau contributed reporting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

