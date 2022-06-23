West Palm Beach man finds human remains in shallow grave while searching for chicken

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 400 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 208 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Arivaca and Arivaca Lake.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 245 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways and streets.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Central Pima County

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 445 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry creeks and washes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 258 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms on Mount Lemmon. This will cause small stream
flooding. Up to 1 to 2 inches of rain had fallen already in
spots. Additional rainfall will be likely through 445 pm mst.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...Open
wilderness on Mount Lemmon above the town of Catalina and
Catalina State Park.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 345 PM MST.

* At 152 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the Contreras burn scar will result in
debris flow moving downstream. The debris flow can consist of rock,
mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways and streets.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Kitt Peak and Pan Tak.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

West Palm Beach man finds human remains in shallow grave while searching for chicken

  • 0

A Florida man finds human remains in shallow grave while searching for a runaway chicken

    WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) -- Human remains were found in a shallow grave Wednesday after a man says he made the startling discovery while searching for a chicken.

This chicken escaped from a yard on Sapodilla Tuesday afternoon, leading his owner James to the empty lot next door. That’s when an object caught his eye.

"I just found something weird and I kick it and when I see something weird like a skull it was scary and I said I don’t know what this is," James said.

So James called the police and stood by. WPBF 25 broke the news to James that his gut feeling was right. Police said it was human skeletal remains buried just inches below the surface.

He reacted by saying, "It's weird you know. I never expected that thing in the back of my house."

The remains were located near 14th Street and Sapodilla Avenue.

