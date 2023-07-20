 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 108 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Wegman's bagger desperately searching for missing wedding ring

  • 0
Wegman's bagger desperately searching for missing wedding ring

Wegman's bagger, Martin Rivera, thinks his wedding ring may have slipped off his finger at work.

Click here for updates on this story

    SAUGUS, Massachusetts (WBZ) -- A Wegman's worker is hoping one of his customers will notice an extra item in their grocery bags.

Martin Rivera is a bagger at the Medford store on Mystic Valley Parkway. He thinks his wedding ring may have slipped off his finger at work. It's the first time that finger has been bare in nearly 24 years.

"It's not as tight; if it was tighter, I would have that ring (indentation) there. I don't have that though," he told WBZ-TV.

And that's part of the problem. The somewhat roomy ring seems to have slipped off in air-conditioned Wegman's as he was ringing up groceries at work on Tuesday.

"Yesterday was kind of busy, too. It was constant customers coming in and out. I have no idea what customer it was or whose bag I was in. Somehow, I'm sure, it slipped off my finger," Martin said.

So, it's possible a customer may have gone home with more than what was on their shopping list. This would have happened sometime between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday at the Medford store.

Martin's wife Karen's ring is the same design, and neighbors north of Boston have been sharing her photo all over social media. The Saugus couple has hope, encouraged by so many strangers who want to help.

"Even a police officer from Medford saw it and she said, 'I'll check in the police station and see if it gets turned in there too,'" Karen told WBZ.

With their August anniversary just weeks away, the couple's fingers are crossed that their treasure might turn up in someone's recycle bin or reusable bag.

"You know, you take your groceries out of the bag, and once the groceries are done, you don't look for anything else. You just fold the bag up and put it away. I'm hoping that's what happened," Martin added.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

