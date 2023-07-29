‘We’ve made a mistake’: Frisco police mistakenly pull over family headed to a basketball tournament with guns drawn

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... South central Pima County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 600 PM MST. * At 513 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of San Miguel, or 17 miles southeast of Sells, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Topawa, San Miguel, Vamori, Cowlic, Choulic, Newfield, Coldfields, Fresnal Canyon, Hashan Chuchg, South Komelik and Itak. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH