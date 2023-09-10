 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures
between 105 to 113 degrees are expected with the hottest
temperatures being across Western Pima county.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

"Way too many kids": Video shows overcrowding on school buses

Parents express concern about overcrowding on school buses in Manchester New Hampshire

    MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WBZ) -- A video posted to social media in Manchester's first week of school prompted safety concern from hundreds of parents.

The video shows kids riding the school bus home, and it appears so crowded that some kids are sitting in the aisles.

"Way too many kids in one place. Like three to four kids on little seats, some on the floor," described parent Meredith Tompkins after seeing the clip.

Parents and students tell WBZ overcrowded buses are not a new phenomenon in the city. Senior Ellen German drives now but took the bus in her earlier years of high school. "It was always overcrowded," she said. "There were three people to a seat. I could never get a seat because I was the last stop on, so it was very difficult for me. A lot of anxiety getting on the bus too because of it being so overcrowded."

In a statement to WBZ, Superintendent Jennifer Chmiel Gillis wrote, "Student safety is at the core of everything we do. After we received the photo on Wednesday evening, we immediately pulled our team in to gather information. We reiterated expectations for bus ridership, which is a maximum of three students per seat and no students in the aisles, both to the school and to the busing vendor. We are seeing a perfect storm of an increase in ridership among high school students, a shortage of bus drivers, and a new busing vendor serving half of our schools. None of this is ideal nor are we accepting it as the new normal - I want to assure our families we are working feverishly to find solutions."

Parents were sympathetic - to a point. "I can't really say much, I work in a veterinary hospital and there's shortages everywhere, so I get it but it's kind of not an excuse," Meredith Tompkins said. "They had all summer to figure it out."

At school dismissal Friday after the superintendent's response, teachers on dismissal duty were making sure kids stayed two to a seat. Buses took several trips to pick up and drop off kids to avoid overcrowding.

WBZ reached out to Manchester Transport Authority, which manages about half of the school buses, but did not hear back.

